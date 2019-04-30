GE CEO remains 'confident' in Boeing 737 MAX

Washington, Apr 30 (AFP) The head of General Electric said Tuesday he remained "confident" in Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. "We are confident in the 737 MAX aircraft," said Larry Culp, chief executive of the firm that manufacturers engines for the popular aircraft. "We're working closely with Boeing through the recertification process," he said during a conference call on the company's quarterly earnings, adding that the partnership with Boeing was "strong." (AFP) SMJSMJ