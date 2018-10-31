GE Power bags orders worth Rs 1,783 cr from NTPC

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) GE Power India Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,783 crore from NTPC for installation of air quality control systems at four of its power plants. The four power plant projects are Solapur Super Thermal Power Project - 2x660 MW, Tanda Super Thermal Power Project Stage II - 2x660 MW, Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Project -1x500 MW and Meja Thermal Power Project - 2x660 MW, by Meja Urja Nigam Private Ltd (a JV of NTPC and UPRVUNL). "GE Power India Ltd has been awarded four contracts by NTPC Ltd for installation of air quality control systems for a combined value of Rs 1,783 crore (USD 247 million)," the company said in a regulatory filing. The installation of Wet Flue Gas Desulphurization (Wet FGDs) will take 33 months for the first unit and 39 months for the second unit from the date of award of the contract, it added. Shares of GE Power were trading 1.97 per cent higher at Rs 825 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS