GE Power bags Rs 230 crore order from NTPC

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) GE Power India today said it has bagged a Rs 230 crore order for upgrading three 660MW super critical steam generators at Barh Stage-I project of state-run power giant NTPC.

"GE Power India Limited... has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 230 crores inclusive of taxes (i.e. approximately USD 35.4 million) by NTPC Ltd for Barh stage -I ," GE Power India said in a statement.

As part of the contract, the company will perform the pressure part metallurgy upgradation for three 660MW super critical steam generators.

The upgradation scope includes primary super heater, convection super heater and low-pressure re-heater. This will help NTPC to commission the 3x660MW plant which was started 12 years ago, it added. PTI KKS ABM ABM