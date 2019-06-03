scorecardresearch
GE Power bags Rs 738-cr order from Aravali Power Co

New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) GE Power India Monday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 738 crore from Aravali Power Company Private Limited."The contract is for design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurisation) systems along with auxiliaries like limestone and gypsum handling system and wet stack on full turnkey basis," GE Power India said in a regulatory filing. Aravali Power Company is a joint venture company of NTPC Ltd, Haryana Power Generation Company Ltd and Indraprastha Power Generation Company Ltd.Shares of GE Power Monday closed 0.59 per cent up at Rs 884.50 apiece on the BSE. PTI ABI RUJ MRMR

