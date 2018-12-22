GE Power India consortium bags order in Malaysia

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) GE Power India Saturday said a consortium comprising the company, GE Hydro France, GE Renewable Malaysia and Sinohydro Corporation has bagged electrical and mechanical works order in Malaysia by SEB Power for a total value of approximately Malaysian Ringgit 595 million and USD 159 million.The value of the order, for the 1,285 mega watt (MW) Baleh Hydroelectric Project in Sarawak, Malaysia, for GE Power India is approximately USD 98.4 million exclusive of taxes (approximately Rs 689 crore), it said in a regulatory filing. The company said it will be the leader of the consortium and will be responsible for the design, manufacture and supply of the main electro-mechanical equipment for the Baleh Hydroelectric project. PTI SVK ABM