GE Power India reports Rs 42 cr loss in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) GE Power India today reported a standalone net loss of Rs 42.13 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 121.42 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2016, GE Power India said in BSE filing today.

The companys total income came down to Rs 410.59 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 848.08 crore in the same period a year ago.

During April-December period the companys loss narrowed to Rs 24.99 crore from Rs 38.75 crore in same period a year ago.

The companys net profit was Rs 29 lakh in the year ended March 31, 2017.

The company earlier known as Alstom India and operates in single business segment of power generation. PTI KKS BAL