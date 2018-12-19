GE Renewable Energy wins order to supply wind turbines to ReNew Power

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) GE Renewable Energy announced Wednesday it has been selected by ReNew Power to provide 120 GE 2.5-132 turbines for the Gadhsisa Wind Farm in Gujarat, India. The wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 300MW, making it the largest full turnkey EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project by GE Renewable Energy in India, a company statement said.The project will power the equivalent of 11,00,000 homes (11 lakh) in India with clean and reliable electricity. ReNew Power successfully bid for this project in the third round of auctions conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in February 2018, it said.The 2.5-132 turbines have been designed primarily at GE's Technology Centre in Bangalore, and built on learnings from more than 22,000 GE wind turbines around the world. This turbine is a significant improvement over previous version, with improved rotor diameter, wind capture and 30 per cent more Annual Energy Production (AEP) than GEs 2.3-116 turbine, it added.Today, GEs footprint expands across 37 wind farms in India, and 1.8 GW of capacity across the country. The company is also continuing to drive innovations specific to the region, and recently introduced its 2.7 MW low wind speed machine turbine which included the largest rotor ever installed in India and is currently being tested in Gujarat, it said.Mahesh Palashikar, Region Leader for GE Renewable Energys Onshore Wind business in Asia, said in the statement, "This is an important milestone for GE in India and this relationship with ReNew will help us expand our turnkey capabilities across Asia."Speaking on this occasion, Balram Mehta, President - Wind, ReNew Power Ltd said in the statement, GE Renewable Energy, with its customized maintenance support and suite of modern turbines driven by cutting edge technology was a natural choice as our partner for this critical project. By leveraging our combined strengths and synergies, we hope to make a significant contribution towards augmenting renewables capacity in India.The GE will also maintain the facility, which is due to be commissioned progressively by end of 2019, for a period of 10 years. GE India currently manufactures its state-of-the-art wind turbines for the India market at the multi-modal manufacturing facility in Pune, it added. PTI KKS MKJ