GE Shipping raises up to Rs 300 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd today said that it has raised up to Rs 300 crore via allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The debenture issue committee has, at its meeting held today, allotted 8.85 per cent 3,000 secured non convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 300 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company has two main business-shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to oil companies in carrying out offshore exploration and production activities, through its subsidiary Greatship (India) Ltd.