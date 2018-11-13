GE T&D India Q2 profit up 8 pc at Rs 51 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) GE T&D India Tuesday posted over 8 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 51.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 on account of higher income. The company's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 47.52 crore, as per a BSE filing.Total income was Rs 1,017.08 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 904.34 crore earlier. The company is engaged in the business relating to products, projects and systems for electricity transmission and related activities only. Accordingly, the company has only one operating segment. Stock of GE T&D India closed 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 230.45 on BSE. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU