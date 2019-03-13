GE T&D wins Rs 150 cr order in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) GE T&D India on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth USD 21 million (Rs 150 crore) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (RRVPL) to modernise transmission grid network in Rajasthan. The grid modernisation project by RRVPL is part of a roadmap to implement grid initiatives and augment renewable energy in the state, the company said in a statement. The total installed power capacity in Rajasthan is around 21.6 GW, out of which 34 per cent comes from renewable sources. The state plans to further increase solar and wind generation capacity to 14.3 GW by 2022. To focus on renewable energy, the state requires remote monitoring and grid stability. The Smart Transmission Network and Asset Management System project of RRVPL will have 535 substations remotely connected to the three control centres - a main control centre in Jaipur, a back-up control centre in Jodhpur and an additional regional centre in Ajmer, which will help in remote visualisation of power flow and asset health. PTI KKS SHW MRMR