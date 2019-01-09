Gear up for BIG BIKING COMMUNE 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) South Indias First-of-its-kind 3-Day Bikers FestivalChennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India 250 biking clubs, 8000 plus bikers, 100+ motorcycle brands and accessories22nd- 24th February 2019 at Chariot Beach Resort Mahabalipuram, Chennai The BIG BIKING COMMUNE 2019, a first of its kind Bikers Festival in South India, will be held from 22nd24th February, 2019 in the picturesque biking trails of Mahabalipuram; spread across 40 acres at the seaside Chariot Beach Resort, the Big Biking Commune will see the congregation of motorcycling clubs, passionate bikers and the best of the motorcycle brands and accessories, all under one roof. This 3 day festival will celebrate the spirit of biking with workshops, bike technicals, stunt shows, custom-made and vintage bike exhibit, beachside games, contests, rock band performances and more. The event is expected to attract 250+ biking clubs across South India, 8000+ bikers, 100+ motorcycle brands and accessories who will partake in the spirit of the Big Biking Commune. Big Biking Commune participants will witness: New bike launchesStunt and adventure bike showsOff-roading workshops,Inter-club competitionsBeach drag racesShowcase of superbikes, vintage and custom-made bikesBike club parades and many more experiencesMy Story the biking stories Arun Kumar, Convenor, Big Biking Commune, said, Having worked with the automobile industry for over two decades, I have observed the desperate need for an annual fixture for the motorcycling community in South India. We will fill this gap with the Big Biking Commune. In this inaugural edition, we are delighted to have the Department of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu support us in this initiative and share our passion. Speaking about Big Biking Commune, R. Ramasubramanian, Big Biking Commune Architect, says, It is the perfect pit stop for bikers and biking clubs to group together under a single roof to celebrate the bonding and brotherhood that runs deep in the biking community. Mixing passion with pride and promoting the biking culture is what the Big Biking Commune is all about. We are happy to kick start the biggest biker festival in Tamil Nadu. For registrations and further details on the event, visit http://bigbikingcommune.com/ and contact 7337657740/ 7337657741 PWRPWR