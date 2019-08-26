Gear up to be Bowled Over with India Next Master Kids

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, (NewsVoir)A talent show that boasts to be unlike its predecessors is currently having auditions all over India. Drishti Entertainers is organizing the very first season of India Next Master Kids, to be telecasted on an Indian National Satellite Channel early next year. Mr. Manish Kathuria is the Founder and Chairman of the India Next Master Kids and Drishti Entertainers Company. The company Director is Mr. Dhiraj Vig. Mr. Babla Kathuria is an internationally renowned Fashion Choreographer and Actor. According to Mr. Babla Kathuria the very essence of the show is to promote the known or hidden talent of kids from ages of 6 months to 14 years. Unlike other shows, we have 5 categories for kids to showcase their talent. Namely, Singing, Acting, Modeling, Dancing and Photogenic face. We have auditioned in 27 cities till now and the response is overwhelming, said Mr. Babla Kathuria. The jury members of ongoing auditions are Mr. Babla Kathuria, Mr. Manish Kathuria, Mr. Dhiraj Vig, Mrs. Beauty Vig (Mrs India 2018), Bradd (Singer and Actor, TV actor Deep Jaitley, official photographer Mr. Ankit Tuli (Renowned from Canada), Abbass Ashraf (Mr. Asia 2019), Femina Miss India Ms. Style Diva Meenakshi Chaudhary. Auditions are being held in 67 cities and the show aims to discover talent from different cities and help them reach Bollywood and fulfill their dreams. The anchor for India Next Master Kids, Grand Finale will be Mr. Aman Verma (Famous Bollywood star and Actor). The Jury Members for Grand Finale will be Mr. Babla Kathuria, Mr. Manish Kathuria, Mr. Dhiraj Vig, Mrs. Beauty Vig (Mrs India 2018), Bradd (Singer and Actor, TV Actor Deep Jaitley, official photographer Mr. Ankit Tuli (Renowned from Canada), Mink Brarr (Famous Bollywood Actress and Model), Misti Mukherjee (Bollywood Actress), Nitin Goswami (TV actor), Abhishek Mallik (Famous TV actor) and many more.The India Next Master Kids winner will receive INR 51,000 cash prize with 5 assignments for each category. 1st runner up will get INR 21,000 cash with 3 assignments for each category. The 2nd runner up will get INR 11,000 cash prize. To register and to know more about this show, follow the link provided: www.indianextmasterkids.com. About Mr. Babla KathuriaWith more than 25 years of experience in Bollywood, surrounded with glitz and glamour filled Industry people, Mr. Babla Kathuria has conceptualized and choreographed many star studded fashion events. Mr. Babla Kathuria began his career as an actor with the famous television series Dekh bhai Dekh. Mr. Babla Kathuria got his name from Jaya Bachchan, Legendary Bollywood actress. Mr. Babla Kathuria has worked with numerous models and most of them are now well recognized in their respective field. Mr. Babla Kathuria never hesitated to go to even interior parts of India if required to find out hidden talents, to train and to give shape to their dreams. Along with choreographing regular stage shows and India Next Master Kids Mr. Babla Kathuria is also organizing shows like Nachda Punjab Gaunda Punjab & Riwaaz fashion week. About Drishti EntertainersDrishti Entertainers is a Mumbai based event organizing company having more than 25 years of experience in conceptualizing and organizing entertaining events across India and outside. Drishti Entertainers is a leading Indian event organizer with the record of working with the renowned Indian celebrities, internationally acclaimed models, singers, Page 3 personalities. For More Details -www.indianextmasterkids.comwww.facebook.com/INMKofficialwww.instagram.com/inmkofficial Image: India Next Master Kids Team PWRPWR