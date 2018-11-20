Geeta India's daughter, won't be sent back to Pakistan: Sushma Swaraj

Indore, Nov 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Tuesday said Geeta, a hearing and speech impaired person who was brought to India from Pakistan three years ago, would never be sent back. "Geeta is the daughter of India. Even if she does not meet her family, she will never be sent back to Pakistan. The Indian government will foster her," Sushma told reporters here. "I am also toiling to find her parents as she has attained marriageable age, and efforts are on to get her married," the minister added. Swaraj said DNA tests were carried out on eight couples who had claimed that they were Geeta's parents but the efforts did not bear fruit. A centre here has been given special responsibility of taking care of Geeta after she returned from Pakistan on October 26, 2015. Pakistan Rangers had found Geeta , when she was 7-8 years old, on the Samjhauta Express that runs between the two countries. She was taken care of by the Edhi Foundation in Pakistan. PTI HWP LAL ADU MAS BNM SMNSMN