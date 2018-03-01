Geete opens Rs 1,500-cr Cummins technology centre

Pune, Mar 1 (PTI) Stating that the auto sector has attracted the maximum foreign direct investment in recent past, Union heavy industries minister Anant Geete today assured the industry of full support to transition it from a "low emission to zero emission" transport economy.

"The auto sector has attracted the maximum foreign direct investment after the make-in-India programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in 2015)," Geete said without quantifying the fund inflows.

The minister was in the city to inaugurate a Cummins Technology Centre India), set up at an investment of Rs 1,500 crore by the US engine maker Cummins and is the second largest facility outside the US and the work began in 2013.

The minister said, "we are gradually moving towards low emissions and (subsequently) to zero emission," and that government will get the industry on board for this mission.

With a building floor space of 67, 500 sq meter, the new facility can seat 2,500 engineers and is equipped with world-class laboratories, engine testing cells and other engineering facilities.

"We see real opportunities for continued growth here. The investments we made here decades ago will also help us weather the cyclical nature of our industry.

"We expect continued growth in this market with the move to have more stringent emission norms (to advance transition to BS-VI by three years) presents significant opportunities for us to offer better technologies to our customers," Cummins Inc chairman and chief executive Tom Linebarger said.

The facility houses 36 engine test cell slots, two turbocharger rigs, one emissions burner test rig, eight product line-specific labs, and nine shared services labs.

"We have been and continue to be committed to growing our engineering capability in India," Mark Firth, executive director, engineering at Cummins India said.

Cummins has invested around USD 1 billion in the country in the past five years alone.

Cummins India is a group of seven legal entities across 200 locations in the country and the group operates 21 manufacturing facilities.

The seven entities (including four joint ventures), are Cummins India, Cummins Generator Technologies India, Cummins Technologies India, Fleetguard Filters, Tata Cummins, Valvoline Cummins and Cummins Sales and Service India.

The Cummins India counter was trading at Rs 806.75 on the BSE at 250 hrs, up 1.08 per cent against a 0.29 per cent correction in the benchmark.