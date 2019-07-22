GEFCO Group Looks to Strengthen India Operations; Appoints Prasanna Kumar M.V. As Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GEFCO INDIA

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire IndiaGEFCO India, subsidiary of the GEFCO Group, world leader in complex supply-chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics, today announced the appointment of Prasanna Kumar M.V. as the CEO and MD of India operations, in Chennai. In a move to bring the success of its global practices to India and further shape the future of the countrys supply chain solutions, Prasanna will drive GEFCOs presence and expansion within the market. With over 28 years of in-depth experience in the logistics and global supply chain sectors, Prasanna Kumar, would be spearheading the overall growth and profitability of the company in India. As part of his role, he will ensure the success of GEFCO operations by combining his extensive expertise in the logistics industry with proven global practices of GEFCO. With India constantly increasing its global footprint in the logistics and supply chain business, the opportunity to be a part of GEFCO could not have come at a more opportune time. I really look forward to working and collaborating with the team in order to establish GEFCOs position as a leader in the Indian logistics market, said Prasanna. Having started his career in the heavy commercial segment, Prasanna gained Industrial Engineering knowledge through the years and migrated from a capacity-based organisation to a more customer centric organisation. He has worked across large Groups such as Delphi Automotive, General Motors India, and Suzlon Energy. An industrial engineering professional with Masters in Management, his forte lies in the field of Industrial Engineering, Lean Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management. Prasanna has an important working knowledge of the global business as well as procurement and international logistics. He is an expert in managing turnkey projects and extended supply chains with experience of handling country operations in India, Thailand and Australia. GEFCO India has been establishing its global best practices within the market, and meet the customers supply chain challenges and deliver cost effective solutions through value-based propositions and collaboration. About GEFCO GROUP GEFCO is the world leader in complex supply chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics. Building on 70 years of expertise and an 13,000-strong workforce, GEFCO designs smart, flexible solutions to meet the most complex supply chain challenges in all industry sectors. Present in 47 countries, with a strong global network of partners, GEFCO serves 300 destinations worldwide. In 2018, the Group generated revenues of 4.6 billion. www.gefco.net Twitter: https://twitter.com/GEFCO_GroupLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gefco/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Mr. Prasanna Kumar M.V., Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, GEFCO India PWRPWR