Gehlot accuses BJP of misleading people by 'jumlas'

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP Thursday of governing and misleading people by 'jumlas' (rhetoric).Gehlot launched the attack at the BJP at a poll rally in Rajasthan ahead of the state assembly elections."The BJP government had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account and bring black money. It was a 'jumla' and they are master in that. No one got the money," Gehlot said.He accused Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of not taking plight of people in the last five years. He alleged that the BJP government stalled and delayed various public welfare schemes, including a petroleum refinery in Pachpadra, the Banswara-Dungarpur rail route, Jaipur metro and irrigation projects in Hadoti region. PTI AG DPB