Gehlot accuses Raje of stalling Barmer refinery project during her tenure as CM

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday alleged that the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje stalled the work on a refinery in Barmer. He said if she had not stopped its work then, Rajasthan would have got the refinery by now. He was responding to former chief minister Raje who thanked him for appreciating the work of the previous government in building Technohub in Jaipur where Gehlot had visited on Saturday. "It is good Vasundhara ji has thanked us, but it would have been better if as chief minister she had reflected the same spirit for refinery like we are having. As we are appreciating Technohub, they should also have shown the same large-heartedness towards refinery," Gehlot tweeted. Raje has also tweeted about the steps taken by her government regarding refinery project in Barmer, which Gehlot termed as "totally baseless". Gehlot said, "The arguments that Vasundhara ji is putting forward over refinery now, are totally baseless. She wasted four years by misleading the public.If she had not stopped its work, then Rajasthan would have got the gift of Refinery by now." "Our effort has been to take forward all good projects started by our predecessors. We are not stopping any scheme, which is in interest of people of Rajasthan," he said. PTI AG CK