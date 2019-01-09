Gehlot announces more sops for peasants

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday announced a second round of sops for farmers amid the Congress' hopes to preserve its winning streak in the 2019 general elections. Gehlot promised that his government would not increase power tariff for agriculture purposes for the next five years and provide one lakh power connections by the next June, virtually setting the party's poll campaign tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an apparent bid to wean away peasants' votes, he said the state government would also set up a network of food processing units on agriculture land in villages without having the need to change land usage for plots up to 10 hectares. He also promised state's help in procuring loans for setting up such units. The government is also working on a proposal to give pension to small and marginal farmers, he added, hoping to wrest the remaining 23 Lok Sabha seats from the BJP in the state. The chief minister also sought to assure farmers of prompt payment of the minimum support price (MSP) due to them for their various corps.The Centre is not releasing funds so we have decided that the state government will give Rs 1,000 crore to RAJFED to pay dues to farmers without any delay, he said. He said gram and mustard too would be procured at the MSP in future, adding that the state government is in the process of preparing the proposal for it. The government will leave no stone unturned to help peasants through farmers' commission, he said. Attacking the BJP, Gehlot said the party came to power by making false promises. Those who trusted the BJP were now feeling cheated, he added.Promises of 'achhe din', employment to youths, increase in farmers' income remained promises only, said the chief minister, mocking at the BJP's poll promises.He alleged the previous BJP government in the state completely neglected work during its tenure.Accusing the BJP of diverting people's attention from real issues, Gehlot said instead of working for the poor and the masses, they wasted their time questioning the Gandhi family's contribution to the nation building and making personal attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Accusing the BJP of having only people with fascist and anti-democratic mindset in it, Gehlot said they can go to any extent to remain in power. PTI SDA AG RAXRAX