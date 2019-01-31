Gehlot announces raise in unemployment allowance for youth

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced to raise the unemployment allowance for the youth of the state from March 1. "Girls will get Rs 3,500 and boys Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance for two years," he said at a function in the Rajasthan University here. Gehlot said that the Congress in its election manifesto had promised to raise the unemployment allowance for the youth. "I had introduced the unemployment allowance during my last tenure. It began with Rs 600. Now, the girls will get Rs 3,500 and the boys Rs 3,000," he added. PTI SDA AQSAQS