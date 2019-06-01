Gehlot approves Rs 564-cr drinking water project for Prithviraj Nagar in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a Rs 564-crore drinking water project for Prithviraj Nagar in Jaipur, officials said Saturday. Work orders for the project will be released by October this year, an official release read. Under the project, several colonies under Prithviraj Nagar will be linked with the water supply line by the public health and engineering department . PTI SDA INDIND