Gehlot asks Shah to apologise for 'hold by collars' remark

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Monday demanded BJP chief Amit Shah to apologise for his remarks that leaders of the Congress should be held by collars to seek their work accountability. "I fail to understand how Amit Shah could muster the courage to say it. He should apologise. We had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission but to no avail as they (BJP) are in power," he said addressing an election rally in Reodar of Sirohi district. Shah had during a dialogue with youths here last week said people should hold Congress leaders by their collars if they approached them and ask what work these leaders had done for the public. "...If political leaders will start holding each other by their collars, then what kind of law and order situation will prevail? How could he say so? the Congress leader said. He asserted that there was a strong wave for the Congress in Rajasthan and the party will win the upcoming Assembly election with a huge margin.Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Lord Hanuman is Dalit" remarks, the former Rajasthan chief minister said they (BJP) have not even left Gods and have started dividing even Gods into castes.He urged party workers to aim for Congress victory without any differences, adding that all party leaders in the state were united.Gehlot added that the BJP was doing politics on non-issues in the state.Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7. PTI AG SRY