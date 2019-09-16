Gehlot conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan

(Eds: Adding details) Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi and Dholpur districts, officials said. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited flood-hit areas of Kota and assured people that all possible steps will be taken to provide them relief, they said.Gehlot, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal and state's Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal conducted the aerial survey in a helicopter, the officials said. After the survey, Gehlot told reporters in Kota that the flood situation in Rajasthan is not as grave as that of Assam and Bihar, and assured quick relief and assistance to the affected people. "The aerial survey was undertaken to take stock of the flood situation in Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi and Dholpur and fortunately it is not as grave as that of Bihar and Assam," he said, adding that his government stands by the people in this hour of need. The chief minister said rain-related incidents in Rajasthan have so far claimed 54 lives and the rainfall increased 40 per cent above the normal in this season. The discharge of water from overflowing dams in Madhya Pradesh has worsened the situation in Kota, Jhalawar and nearby areas. Gehlot said he contacted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the ministers concerned, and chief secretaries of both the states are in constant touch to monitor the situation. On the relief package to the flood affected people, Gehlot said the state government is committed to extend support to the victims and if required further assistance will be sought from the Centre. When asked about the 350 students and 50 teachers trapped in a school building in Chittorgarh, the chief minister said possibilities are being examined to airlift the trapped students and teachers by a helicopter. Urban development and housing minister Dhariwal assured rehabilitation of the residents living in low-lying areas near the Chambal river. The minister said the state government is ready to allot land for houses to the people living in low-lying areas but some people are adamant on not leaving their places. As many as 3,600 people have been successfully rehabilitated in Kota, Dhariwal said. Disaster management and relief minister Bhanwar Lal said a survey will be carried out for assessment of loss and damage in the flood affected areas and compensation as per norms will be disbursed to the victims. Nearly 5,000 people have been shifted from low-lying areas to safer places since Saturday by teams of the Army, NDRF and the SDRF. Additional Chief Secretary P K Goyal is camping in Kota and looking after relief work. PTI CORR AD SNE