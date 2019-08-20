Gehlot congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-2 enters lunar orbit

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan 2 successfully entering the Moon's orbit, saying it was the biggest milestone in the spacecraft's journey so farThe Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement. It is with happiness and pride that I note, India's second #MoonMissin, #Chandrayaan2 has successfully entered lunar orbit. Congratulations to #ISRO for achieving biggest milestone in spacecraft's journey so far. Best wishes for success of the mission ahead, Gehlot tweeted.India's second moon mission is aimed at landing a rover on the unchartered Lunar South Pole. PTI SDA MINMIN