Gehlot congratulates scientists for Chandrayaan-2 successful launch

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated scientists and their team for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2."Chandrayaan-2 will prove path breaking in future missions and research related to unexplored south pole of the Moon. Best wishes for the success of entire mission!," he tweeted.India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover.The chief minister said that it is indeed a historical moment and the entire nation is proud of it. It is a glorious step forward for our space mission and scientists.Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also congratulated people of the country, saying that it is a moment of pride. Assembly chairperson Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya informed members of the House about successful launch of Chandrayaan-2. He then congratulated ISRO scientists on behalf of all members of the House.