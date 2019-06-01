Gehlot congratulates Sonia Gandhi on being elected as leader of Congress Parliamentary Party

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday congratulated Sonia Gandhi on being elected as the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP)."Under your leadership, the Congress will defend people's interests in most efficient and strongest manner in parliament and will be a responsible opposition to strengthen our democracy and safeguard our Constitution," he said.UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Saturday said several "decisive measures" were being mulled to strengthen the party after being re-elected as the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament.The meeting was attended by the party's 52 newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha members, besides members of the Congress Working Committee and other senior leaders.Gandhi, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, is the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).Sources said the Congress Parliamentary Party authorised Gandhi to pick the party's leader in Lok Sabha. She has convened a meeting of senior leaders in the afternoon to decide on the matter. PTI SDA NSDNSD