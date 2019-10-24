Gehlot directs officials to prepare plan for eradication of juliflora trees

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked officials of the forest department to prepare a timebound plan for the eradication of juliflora trees from the state.He asked them to coordinate with district administration officials for the survey of the trees and prepare a three-year plan for their eradication in a phased manner. Gehlot said that the trees have created problems for the villagers in many areas of the state. The chief minister also directed the officials to provide good quality plants to people and organisations in order to increase the green cover in the state. In a separate engagement with noted gastroenterologist S K Sarin, Gehlot laid stress upon an intense awareness campaign to make Rajasthan a healthy state. He asked the officers of health department to prepare a campaign programme to aware people about healthy liver, hepatitis B and C among others. The CM also gave direction to form a sub-group chaired by chief secretary for this purpose. PTI SDA RHL