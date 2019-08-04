Gehlot discusses crime control, law and order with top police officials

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked police officials on Sunday to prepare a list of people involved in mob-lynching incidents in the pretext of restricting cow smuggling and deal with them strictly.He also asked for counsellors to be appointed at Mahila police stations so that their help can be taken in cases involving atrocities against women and domestic disputes."We are bringing a strict law to curb incidents of mob lynching and honour killing," Gehlot said at a meeting on law and order and crime control here.Gehlot asked top police officials to give powers to district superintendents and make them more accountable. It has become a challenge to effectively curb criminal acts as the nature of crime is changing, he said.The chief minister directed that strong action be taken against corrupt police officers and employees who shelter criminals. He said the illegal Bajri mining is an issue of grave concern and directed that the machines used in illegal mining be seized.Gehlot asked officials to ensure no liquor shop remains open after 8 pm. Action should be taken against establishments operating hookah bars, he added.Additional Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh, DGP (Law and Order) M L Lather, ADG (Crime) B L Soni, ADG (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra and other police officials were present in the meeting. PTI AG IJT