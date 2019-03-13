Gehlot flays PM for dubbing Congress' culture as 'antithesis of Gandhian thoughts'

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dubbing the Congress culture as an "antithesis of Gandhian thoughts"."The allegations made by the prime minister in his blog against the Congress are unfortunate and condemnable. It is in his habit to make arbitrary interpretations to suit his political agenda, Gehlot tweeted. The prime minister had Tuesday said in his post that the Congress culture is an antithesis of the Gandhian thoughts.While Mahatma Gandhi did not believe in inequality and caste divisions, "the Congress sadly has never hesitated from dividing society", Modi had said.Criticising the PM's remarks, Gehlot asserted that the Congress with its "wonderful history" is both the present and the future of the country."The same tri-colour party of Mahatma Gandhi kept the country integrated and united. Our history is about sacrifices and commitments. The people of the country know the Congress role from the independence to the formation of new India," he said.Accusing Modi of deceiving the people, Gehlot said Modi and his government for its entire five-year term worked only to realise their dream of making India Congress-free. "The country did not become Congress-free and will never be, but in his zeal, all his promises made to the countrymen were reduced to jumlas. His government did not kept his promises," said Gehlot. PTI AG RAXRAX