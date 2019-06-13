Gehlot hails Bihar CM's decision to make elderly parents' abandonment an offence

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday welcomed the Bihar government's decision to make abandonment of one's elderly parents a non-bailable offence, attracting jail term.Gehlot said his government too in its earlier term in 2010 had made a provision for punishment and penalty to wards to ensure maintenance and welfare of their elderly parents.The chief minister tweeted that such provisions should be introduced in all states.Bihar Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved Wednesday a proposal to punish adult sons and daughters of elderly people in the state for not taking care of their parents. PTI SDA RAXRAX