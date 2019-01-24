Gehlot hails Priyanka's entry into active politics

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as Congress general secretary of Uttar Pradesh-East "was the right decision taken at the right time" by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul has taken this right decision at the right time. It has importance in politics. The decision has conveyed a good message among the youths and women. The BJP is afraid and therefore their party leaders are making illogical comments," Gehlot told reporters at the PCC here. When asked if the party would like Rahul or Priyanka to contest Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan, Gehlot said it is for the party high command to decide but Rajasthan will welcome Rahul and Priyanka if they contest from here. Saying that the victory of Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections and performance in Gujarat elections had changed the people's perception about Rahul Gandhi Gehlot said the people now feel that only the Gandhi scion can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Attacking Modi, Gehlot said the prime minister did not give other BJP ministers the opportunity to establish themselves. "Modi's approach is autocratic. He takes his ministers as subordinates, instead of considering them as cabinet colleagues. Modi did not give chance to other ministers for creating their identity," he said. On 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in general category, Gehlot said Rajasthan was the first state government which had passed a resolution for 14 per cent reservation for economically backward class (EBC) in 2002 and forwarded the proposal to the then central government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee for Constitution amendment. On the appointment of K C Venugopal as AICC general secretary (organisation) which was held by him, Gehlot said the development was natural because he was working is Rajasthan. "Decisions are taken in the interest of the party. It is not a hard and fast rule that one cannot hold two posts, but the decision about me was natural. We had already made this decision, only the announcement was made yesterday. I am working in Rajasthan, how can I sit in AICC? It was natural," he said. PTI SDA INDIND