Gehlot likely to be Rajasthan CM: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Ashok Gehlot is likely to be the Congress' pick for Rajasthan chief minister, sources said Friday, after party president Rahul Gandhi appeared to have successfully brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague Sachin Pilot following several rounds of discussions."The united colours of Rajasthan," Gandhi said in a tweet along with a photograph in which the three leaders were seen in a jovial mood. Sources said Gehlot's name is likely to be announced as the party's pick for the post in the evening.Gandhi has met the two leaders separately thrice since Thursday and is learnt to have decided the chief ministerial face in the state. There have been hectic discussions between top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the selection of chief ministers for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.Senior party leaders K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande and Jitendra Singh were also present during the meeting Friday.