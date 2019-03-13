Gehlot offers 'chadar' on behalf of Rahul Gandhi at Ajmer shrine

Ajmer, 13 Mar (PTI) A delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday offered a 'chadar' (sacred cloth) on behalf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti here. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande also accompanied Gehlot while offering the chadar at the shrine during the ongoing Urs, which commemorates the death anniversary of the 12th century Sufi saint The delegation prayed for peace and harmony in the country, party sources said. PTI SDA AQSAQS