Gehlot, Pilot accorded grand welcome in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, whose names were cleared for the appointment as Rajasthan chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, were Friday welcomed with pomp and splendour at the airport here. A large number of their supporters were present at the airport. They shouted slogans in support of their leaders. Both the leaders were given a warm welcome amid tight security arrangements.From the airport, the duo left for a hotel to attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party. They will go to Raj Bhawan after the meeting to present the list of MLAs to Governor Kalyan Singh. The Congress Friday named Gehlot as Rajasthan's next chief minister and Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi successfully brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague over several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days.The Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in the desert state, winning 99 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 73 seats. PTI AG SDA SRY