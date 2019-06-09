Gehlot, Pilot condole death of labourers killed in Leh road accident

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Sunday expressed grief over the death of nine labourers from the state who died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh."Deeply pained to know about the road accident in Leh, Jammu and Kashmr, in which 9 people of Rajasthan have lost lives. My condolences to the bereaved families," Gehlot tweeted.Pilot, who is also the state Congress chief also condoled the deaths and prayed for the peace of departed souls. The victims were labourers hailing from Bhilwara and Ajmer districts of Rajasthan. They died when a truck carrying them plunged into a deep gorge on Saturday. PTI SDA RHL