Gehlot, Pilot congratulate Birla for being elected Lok Sabha Speaker

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Leaders from the ruling as well as the opposition in Rajasthan Wednesday congratulated BJP MP Om Birla for his unanimous elections as speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje have congratulated Birla.In his Twitter message, Gehlot greeted Birla for his election whereas Pilot wrote on the microblogging site, "Wishing warm greetings and bright future to Om Birlaji for being elected as the Speaker of Lok Sabha."Raje wrote on Twitter, "I believe that the way honorable Sumitra Mahajan has maintained the dignity of the temple of democracy with affection, your presence will further enhance that glory."BJP state president Madan Lal Saini said, "It is a matter of pride that a common party worker of Rajasthan has become the Speaker of the Lok Sabha."Several other prominent leaders of the state also congratulated Birla. PTI AG NSDNSD