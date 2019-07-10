Gehlot proposes Rs 1,000cr farmer fund, schemes to boost healthcare in budget

Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government announced a Rs 1,000-crore farmer welfare fund, a Rs 5,200-crore dedicated feeder to ensure regular supply to farmers and other schemes for green energy, irrigation and health sectors in the state budget presented on Wednesday. The state government also announced 'Janta clinics' to provide healthcare facilities to people near doorsteps, a new policy for electric vehicles, a policy to fight climate change and tax relief of around Rs 301 crore. While presenting the budget for 2019-20, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the farmers' fund would help promote ease of doing farming, zero-budget natural farming in 36 gram panchayats of Banswara, Tonk and Sirohi. He set a target of Rs 16,000 crore crop loans from cooperative banks and said 'Nandi Shala' will be built in each gram panchayat. Gehlot said a separate feeder at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore will be established to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers. He proposed to make Jaipur free from beggars and making self defence training compulsory for girl students from class 6 to 12 in government schools. Gehlot proposed Rs 6,037 crore for public works department and said that Rs 35 crore will be spent on improving road infrastructure in the state. The chief minister announced a scheme for the promotion of small industries, 'Rajasthan M-sand policy-2019' for the promotion of the use of manufactured sand, facility of free CT scan and MRI for senior citizens and BPL families, which is presently available at SMS hospital-Jaipur, to rest of the hospitals associated with medical colleges in the state. Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced to set up 200 new heath sub-centres, five new trauma centres and 50 new primary health centres in the state, 'Mahatma Gandhi institution' in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 50 crore, a scheme for plantation, construction of new water sources and renovation of traditional water sources. A career counseling centre for youth in Jaipur, Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Women power fund of Rs 1,000 crore for women, increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500, from Rs 4,500 to 5,750 for mini Anganwadi workers and from Rs 3,500 to 4,250 for Angawadi sahayika were also announced. CM higher education scholarship scheme for meritorious differently abled students, policy for intellectual property right to promote innovations, CM youth employment scheme for providing loan up to Rs. 1 lakh to 1 lakh youths, recruitment on nearly 75000 posts in various departments, youth motivation programmes, 'Rajasthan Jan Aadhar scheme' for ensuring delivering benefits of various schemes to beneficiaries were also announced.Expressing concern on climate change, the chief minister announced a new climate change policy and restructuring of the environment department as the environment and climate change directorate. A vehicle free zone in walled city of Jaipur will also be made for enabling a heritage walk for tourists, he said. Setting up of a child literature academy, Rajasthani literature festival in Jaipur, CCTV cameras in police stations in the next two years, two specialized units to probe cyber crime and economic offences in special operations group (SOG) were among other budget announcements. In tax proposals, Gehlot announced to waive-off 1.5 per cent stamp duty payable on documents of family settlement of ancestral property and division of co-ownership ancestral properties and also scrapped stamp duty payable on upto Rs 10 lakh loan document of eligible individuals establishing start-ups.After increasing VAT on fuel prices, the state government proposed 10 per cent VAT on natural gas, which was 5.5 per cent till now.The chief minister also criticised the previous BJP government for improper implementation of the UDAY scheme in the state. He said the previous government had claimed that Discoms (power distribution companies) will be rescued from financial crisis, but the scheme was implemented without planning.He said the state's debt has increased due to poor financial planning of the previous government, which took huge loans without much thought.Gehlot said that the state was revenue surplus in 2010-11 during his earlier tenure but due to financial mismanagement of the former government, revenue deficit increased to almost Rs 29,000 crore. He presented the budget with estimated fiscal deficit of Rs 32,678.34 crore, which is 3.19 per cent of GSDP, for the year 2019-20, while the estimated revenue receipt for 2019-20 is Rs 1,64,004.64 crore.The budget 2019-20 has the estimated revenue deficit at Rs 27,014.97 crore.A sum of Rs 2,32,944.01 crore have been proposed as schemes/projects outlay in the budget estimate 2019-20.Later, in a press conference, Gehlot said that women, youth and farmers were given priority in the budget. He said that the government will introduce an accountability bill to ensure the accountability of officers for timely delivery of services. He said that he in his earlier term had introduced right to hearing but the act was not properly implemented by the former BJP government. PTI AG SDA MRMR