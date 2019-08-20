Gehlot stops by to have 'kulhad chai'

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made an unscheduled stop at a tea shop here on Tuesday, surprising the local people. After flagging off a run to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Ram Niwas Garden, Gehlot, government chief whip Mahesh Joshi, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary, health minister Subhash Garg headed to the Sahu tea stall at Chaura Rasta in the morning. The tea seller was arranging the shop and it was a surprise for him to have the chief minister as his customer. "The tea was served in 'kulhad' (earthen cup). He sat inside the shop and stayed there for nearly 15 minutes," tea seller Anil Sahu said. "Several locals had gathered outside the shop as soon as they came to know about it. The CM met them while leaving," Sahu said, adding that they also made the payment. PTI SDAHMB