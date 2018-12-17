Gehlot sworn in as Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was Monday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony here, while Sachin Pilot took oath as a cabinet minister.The party announced that Pilot will be the state's deputy chief minister. Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office to Gehlot and Pilot in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the Albert Hall here. Several leaders from the Congress and its alliance partners from across the country attended the event.The governor said on the suggestion of Gehlot, Pilot will be deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, NCP's Sharad Pawar, LJD leader Sharad Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK leader M K Stalin, JMM leader Hemant Soren, JVM leader Babulal Marandi were among others who were present at the ceremony.Gehlot, Pilot and other leaders received Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh at the airport and left for the Albert Hall in a bus amid tight security arrangements.Large number of the party members and supporters were present in the oath ceremony. PTI SDA JTR AG ANBANB