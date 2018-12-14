Gehlot to be sworn in as CM on Dec 17

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will be sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan on Monday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also attend the ceremony, Congress Legislature Party leader Ashok Gehlot told party MLAs here. The MLAs held a meeting here soon after the two leaders arrived from Delhi, where the party had announced that Gehlot would be the state's next chief minister. A party delegation then left for the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Kalyan Singh. It included Gehlot, Pilot and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande. PTI AG SDA ASHASH