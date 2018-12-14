Gehlot to become fourth leader to be Raj CM for at least three terms

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Ashok Gehlot will be the fourth leader to become chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time. Mohan Lal Sukhadia was the chief minister of the state for four times, while Hari Dev Joshi and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat were three-time chief ministers in the state. Both Sukhadia and Joshi were Congress leaders while Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was from BJP. Mohan Lal Sukhadia served the state as chief minister in 1954-57, 1957-62, 1962-1967 and 1967-71 terms. Joshi was the CM of the state in 1973-77, 1985-1988 and 1989-1990 terms. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who later served the country as its vice president, held the reins of the state for three times - 1977-1980, 1990-92 and 1993-98. Gehlot has been the chief minister of the state in 1998-2003 and 2008-13 terms. PTI SDA INDIND