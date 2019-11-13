Gehlot welcomes SC verdict bringing CJI office under RTI ambit

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is a public authority and falls within the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. "Supreme Court ruling that the office of Chief Justice of India comes under RTI Act is a landmark judgment for transparency & accountability in the judiciary," the chief minister tweeted. He said it was a welcoming decision. Observing that judicial independence and accountability go hand in hand, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the office of the CJI is a public authority and falls within the purview of the RTI Act. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi upheld the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict and dismissed three appeals filed by Secretary General of the Supreme Court and the Central Public Information officer of the apex court. PTI SDA CK