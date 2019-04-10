Gehlot welcomes SC's decision to allow use of leaked Rafale documents

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale fighter jet judgement. The chief minister said the entire country wanted to know details of the Rafale jet procurement deal but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was maintaining silence. "Rafale is a big issue. Entire country is seeking an answer but the prime minister and defence minister are not giving any answers. They are beating around the bush. I welcome the Supreme Court decision in the matter," Gehlot tweeted. "I hope that the Supreme Court will take up the allegations and the people will come to know about should have been done for the welfare of the country and what actually happened," he added. The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by the petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them. PTI AG INDIND