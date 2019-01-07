Gemporia TV Launches Junagadhi Art Collection With Rose Cut Australian Diamonds

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) JAIPUR, India, January 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Gemporia India - the nation's leading affordable jewellery shopping TV channel, in continuation with their partnership with Rio Tinto's Australian Diamonds, have launched the stunning 'Junagadhi Art Collection with Rose Cut Australian Diamonds' on 7 January as their first big launch of the year 2019.The Australian Diamonds collections, since it's launch on Gemporia in July 2018, have proved to be one of their top-selling categories. This collection marks the introduction of 'Rose Cut' diamonds with classic traditional designs, inspired by the exquisite royal jewellery of Junagadh, in affordable direct-to-home prices.Located in South of Gujarat, Junagadh is a small district famous for its traditional patterns and artistic work on gold jewellery. It is said that the fascinating treasure of the Nawabs of Kathiawar who ruled there, when found for the first time after independence, left people in absolute awe of the treasure. The designs were unique and the artistry required specially skilled workers to create each one of those magnificent pieces. Since then, the Junagadhi Art became the desired choice for jewellery connoisseurs, given the precision required in making these pieces."Rose Cut diamonds are commonly known as Chakri diamonds in India. After months of concentrated working on achieving the perfect look for this collection, we have been able to bring it in affordable pricing for our customers. In the Junagadhi Art Collection, we've used fine filigree artwork, special 1-micron geru gold plating on sterling silver and trustworthy genuine Rose Cut Australian Diamonds from Argyle mines, which is one of the biggest diamond mines in the world. We are incredibly excited about this week-long special launch, starting at an unbelievable price of INR 4000," says Manuj Goyal, Gemology Graduate (GIA) and Founder, Gemporia India.Vikram Merchant, Director of Rio Tinto's sales and marketing activities in India said, "Today's consumer wants to know where their jewellery comes from and the Australian Diamonds programme celebrates Rio Tinto's diamond heritage and pedigree from a clean, traceable source of diamonds. Rose cut diamonds, once the exclusive preserve of the Maharajas, is gaining continued popularity with Indian consumers. A collection such as this makes these sought-after diamonds far more affordable to a broader range of consumers across India."Gemporia's direct-to-home pricing, where jewellery goes directly from their factories to consumer's home, eliminates all middlemen and brings the costs even lower. It not only fits the budget but also makes the Indian woman fulfil her aspiration to adorn ethically sourced, natural diamonds from Australia.About Gemporia India: Gemporia India is nation's first LIVE and leading affordable jewellery shopping TV channel, available on Tata Sky #188, Airtel #137, Videocon d2h #119, DishTV #157, Hathway #9 - http://www.gemporia.in, and mobile apps. Originated in the UK, they have sold over 10 million pieces worldwide and are standing strong in the UK market for 14 years. In India, they add new designs daily to a wide range of affordable and wearable rings, earrings, neckwear, wrist wear crafted in Silver & Gold. The jewellery comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and 30-day Money Back Guarantee. Via their TV channel, they work to educate people by helping them know their jewellery.Source: Gemporia India PWRPWR