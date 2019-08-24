scorecardresearch
General is gone but the march will go on: Hosabale on Jaitley's death

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Condoling the demise of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday described him as a general, adept at crisis management.Jaitley, 66, passed away at the AIIMS here after prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and two children."Arun Ji's death is an irreparable loss. A void has been created that can't be filled. A dear friend is gone," he said in a statement. Jaitley, who was an intellectual, a leader with human approach and a crisis management expert, will now only be a memory, said Hosabale. "He was a model for any youth aspiring to be in public life. He set a high moral example," he added."The general is gone. We strive to keep the march on," he added. PTI JTR ASG RAXRAX

