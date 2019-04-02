General officer Commanding (GoC) of Fire and Fury Corps visits forwards locations in eastern Ladakh

Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) General officer Commanding (GoC) of strategic Fire and Fury Corps Lt General Y K Joshi Tuesday visited the forward locations in eastern Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the force, a defence spokesman said here.Lt Gen Joshi visited forward locations in eastern Ladakh, including the Daulet Beg Oldie (DBO) sector, the spokesman said. He said the GoC was accompanied by General Officer Commanding 'Trishul Division', who briefed him about the operational preparedness being maintained in the sector.The Army officer interacted with troops deployed at the forward posts and complimented them for their high morale and commitment even in the harsh arid terrain of eastern Ladakh and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army, the spokesman said. PTI SSB DPB