General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command superannuates

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Army Commander, Western Command, Lieutenant General Surinder Singh superannuated on Wednesday after meritorious and distinguished service spanning 40 years. Lt Gen Singh laid a wreath at 'Veer Smriti' to pay respect to valiant war heroes and a ceremonial guard of honour was presented to him at Chandimandir near here, an official release said. "The general was then ushered to the ceremonial 'Buggy Out', from where he bid adieu to all ranks," it said. During his tenure as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command, Lt Gen Singh was instrumental in formulating futuristic operational concepts in offensive and defensive employment of Western Army and also paved roadmap for restructuring and modernisation. "Besides this the General also ensured improvements in functioning of various Army institutions, like Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), Mohali, Army Institute of Law (AIL), Veteran Sahayata Kendra (VSK) and Army Placement Node (APN) to alleviate grievances of veterans and provide employment opportunities to ex-servicemen," the release added. Recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva medal, Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into the 2nd Battalion, The Brigade of The Guards in 1979. He later commanded the same unit. In a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, Lt Gen Singh has held various command and staff appointments to include Command of an Armoured Brigade, a Division in Strike Corps and an operationally committed Corps in the Eastern Command prior to taking over as GOC-in-C of the Western Command.