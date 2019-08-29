scorecardresearch
Generator inside residential society catches fire in Gr Noida

Noida (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A fire broke out in a generator set inside a residential society in Greater Noida on Thursday, officials said.The fire was reported around 8 am from the generator set installed in Palm Olympia society, a police official said."No body was injured in the incident even as the fire triggered panic among the locals. The flames were doused soon by the Fire Safety Department using a fire tender," the official said. It was not immediately known what caused the fire in the generator set, he added.Earlier this week a fire was reported from Spice Mall in Noida, while scores of oil drums caught fire inside a methanol warehouse in Greater Noida. Both the incidents took place on Monday and no body was reported injured, the Fire Department officials said. PTI KIS RCJ

