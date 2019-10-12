Generator sets for essential services exempted from ban in GRAP period: DPCC

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday said the ban on generator sets in the city from October 15 will not include those being used for railway and metro services, hospitals, airports, and interstate bus terminuses.The pollution control body has come out with a list of services exempted from the ban on generator sets, which has been extended to NCR cities of Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panipat, Bahadurgarh this year. On October 7, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had issued directions to ban the use of generator sets in Delhi and vicinity towns from October 15, when the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which lists measures to be followed according to the severity of air pollution index, comes into force.The DPCC in an order said the use of generator sets running on diesel, petrol and kerosene will be permitted only for essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities, elevators, escalators, railway and metro services, airports and interstate bus terminuses.The EPCA had earlier made it clear that the use of generators sets for wedding functions will also be banned till March 15. However, housing societies can use them for services like lifts. PTI GVS KJ