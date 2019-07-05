Genesis Foundation Awarded as CSR Implementation Partner in Leadership Category at CSR Health Impact Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The CSR Health Impact Award recognises and applauds organizations which have implemented health-focused CSR ventures to impact lives Under Project 'Little Hearts' with WPP India CSR Foundation, Genesis Foundation has facilitated treatment for 355 children suffering from Congenital Heart Disorder GURGAON, India, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Foundation, a Gurgaon based Non-Profit Organization working towards the treatment of underprivileged children suffering from congenital heart disorders, has won the CSR Implementation Partner award in the leadership category at the third edition of CSR Health Impact Awards. The CSR Health Impact Awards - an initiative of IHW Council - is constituted to inspire organizations to drive a nationwide CSR-based health movement. The ceremony held on June 27, 2019 at Hyatt Regency, Delhi was graced by healthcare practitioners, industry service providers, innovators, corporate professionals, and many other stakeholders, all coming together to celebrate outstanding efforts that the corporate world has made towards the nation's well-being across the last financial year, through their investments in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Jury members for the awards included Mr. A. K. Rath, Former joint secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Miss. Viswanathan Shanta, Chairman, Adyar Cancer Institute, Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and many more prestigious names from healthcare fraternity. Genesis Foundation has been awarded as CSR Implementation Partner for its association with WPP India CSR Foundation for 'Project Little Hearts'. Initiated in November 2015, 350 children suffering from CHD have been supported with life-saving medical intervention under the project. With the belief that life precedes everything, WPPICF and GF have collaborated to save lives as a part of the rehabilitation of children to lead normal lives. Commenting on the win, Jyoti Sagar, Founder, and Trustee, Genesis Foundation, said, "We are truly humbled with this accreditation. CHD alone accounts for about 10% of present infant mortality in India, which makes CHD a serious life-threatening ailment. It is, therefore, our constant endeavor to facilitate treatment for underprivileged children to ensure that no child loses his/her life because of a lack of funds. We are thankful to WPP India CSR Foundation for choosing us as their CSR partner. Together we aspire to save many more lives in the coming year." Sharing her thoughts on the new milestone, Rama Iyer, Director-General, WPP India CSR Foundation, said, "We at WPP India CSR Foundation see Genesis Foundation as our natural partners to ensure the reduction of dropouts among children in schools due to critical heart illnesses. We are humbled that our collaboration has helped open doors for new beginnings and wish Genesis Foundation continued success in the lives of children, whose smiles and resilience inspire us everyday." On average, 8 out of every 1000 live births are CHD cases. Given almost 25 million children born in India annually, the incidence is 250,000 cases. 30% of these cases require immediate surgical intervention, failing which the child will most probably die. Lack of awareness, absence of early diagnosis (screening process), and deficiency of pediatric cardiology specialty are key failures in tackling CHD. GF is one of the few NGOs working in this much-neglected space and has partnered with 25 hospitals across India to identify these children through screening camps and facilitate their treatment after that. About Genesis Foundation Genesis Foundation facilitates medical treatment for critically ill under-privileged children suffering with Congenital Heart Defects. The support required in the said critical illness varies from specific surgeries (including neonatal), Cath Lab Interventions along with recovery and recuperation post-surgery.We, Save Little Hearts. So far, we have supported medical treatment of over 2000 critically ill children. The children supported by the Foundation belong to families with an income of less than or equal to Rs 10,000 per month, whose parents are unable to afford treatment for their children. GF is registered under Section 12-A and 80-G of the Income Tax Act, which entitles 50% tax exemption. GF is also registered under FCRA allowing it to receive foreign funds. PWRPWR