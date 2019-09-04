George Brown College and Chitkara University Deepen Partnership With New Academic Mentorship Agreement

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Brown College, Toronto, Canada, and Chitkara University, Punjab, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on September 3, 2019, to deepen partnership with a new Academic Mentorship Agreement. The new agreement establishes opportunities for teaching and learning mentorship, curriculum development, and applied research. When it comes to Hospitality and Culinary education, George Brown College in Toronto-Canada leads from the front in setting ideal benchmarks in Hospitality education in North America. It welcomes student diversity from all corners of the world who aspire to take leadership positions in the hospitality and culinary sectors.The wide-ranging new agreement between Chitkara University and George Brown College will hugely benefit the students from India who are looking for a stellar International program in Culinary management. This new agreement between GBC and Chitkara University establishes opportunities for teaching and learning mentorship, curriculum development, and applied research.The agreement will provide students with academic mentorship from George Brown faculty who will help Chitkara University to curate and co-deliver their curriculum. Students will be exposed to applied international pedagogy and Canadian socio-cultural context closer to their homes when they have just come out of their schools. Besides, students will save more than half of the international fee component when they start at Chitkara University and then opt to transfer to GBC after two years of study at Chitkara University, based on academic eligibility and other statutory conditions.Student learning shall be recognized with transferrable credits to receive advance standing into the third year of the George Brown Honours Bachelor of Commerce - Culinary Management degree in Canada. Launched in 2016, the degree is tailored specifically to the culinary field. Developed with input from industry, it includes two work placements and combines management theory with advanced culinary courses, preparing students to enter the culinary industry with a strategic approach to operations and greater depth of insight in regards to food and cooking and the management of culinary operations.Ms. Mia Yen, Consul General for Canada in Chandigarh, was present at the event and reiterated the long term vision of PM Justin Trudeau: "Canada looks forward to further strengthening our relationship, and working together in a broad range of areas, such as encouraging trade and investment, supporting innovation and education, promoting peace and security, and tackling the climate crisis, to create new opportunities for Canadians and Indians alike." And this new arrangement between Chitkara University in India and George Brown College in Canada is a step forward in realising that vision."We're very pleased to deepen and expand our collaboration with Chitkara University," said Anne Sado, President, George Brown College, who traveled to India to sign the agreement. "We share a commitment to preparing students for a diverse and global workplace. We are also united by our sense of responsibility to the industry, as we strive to deliver exceptional graduates who will become tomorrow's industry leaders."Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor Chitkara University, comments, "This will be a more intense form of our current relationship with George Brown College where we can expose our students to International and accomplished faculty from GBC where they can learn from the best including different cuisines, thus setting themselves up to work and live in any part of the world . This will enable our students to develop international skills sets and become employable or start their own culinary ventures anywhere."About Chitkara University:In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab, is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956. Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace. Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university. Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their strong academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state-of-the-art campus facilities. PWRPWR